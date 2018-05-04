Tyra Banks Launches 'America's Next Top Model' Mobile Game!

Tyra Banks sparkles as she keeps it cool and casual on the red carpet at the America’s Next Top Model Mobile Game Launch Celebration held at Avalon on Thursday (May 3) in Hollywood.

The 44-year-old America’s Next Top Model host got support at the event by Dancing with the Stars‘ Carrie Ann Inaba, Diane Farr and Jai Rodriguez.

The America’s Next Top Model mobile game is available as a free download on worldwide iOS and Android app stores. Tyra brings her many talents to the mobile screen letting fans define their style, travel the world, master the runway and ultimately become America’s Next Top Model.