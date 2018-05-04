Zendaya, Elle Fanning, & Yara Shahidi Get Glam for Tiffany & Co.'s Paper Flowers Event

Zendaya, Elle Fanning, and Yara Shahidi teamed up for the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers event and Believe In Dreams campaign launch!

The actresses looked stunning at the event held on Thursday (May 3) in New York City.

Zendaya channeled Old Hollywood in a powder blue gown with black and white polka-dot heels, a black headband, and classic curls; Elle donned an off-the-shoulder white dress; and Yara rocked a sleeveless black gown.

They were joined by Maddie Ziegler and Kelsey Chow.

Watch Elle in the new campaign video below!



Tiffany & Co. — 2018 Spring Campaign: Believe In Dreams

FYI: Zendaya is wearing Dice Kayek. Elle is wearing a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress with Jimmy Choo shoes. Yara is wearing a Prada dress with Christian Louboutin shoes.

