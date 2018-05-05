Top Stories
Sat, 05 May 2018 at 1:22 pm

Amber Heard Hosts an Event to Support Syrian Refugees

Amber Heard Hosts an Event to Support Syrian Refugees

Amber Heard speaks on stage while hosting The Syrian American Medical Society’s Voices in Displacement Gala on Friday night (May 4) at Riviera 31 at Sofitel in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old actress recently took a trip to Jordan as part of a medical mission and said she knew little about the conflict in Syria before the trip.

“My biggest takeaway from this trip is the indelible mark left on my soul after spending a week on the ground here,” she told The Associated Press.

Amber said she was moved by “the resilience and the spirit of everyone involved” and that the trip reminded her of the “beautiful side of human nature.”
Photos: Getty
