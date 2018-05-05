Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Looks So Grown Up at Kentucky Derby!

Dannielynn Birkhead hits the red carpet alongside dad Larry Birkhead at the 2018 Kentucky Derby on Saturday afternoon (May 5) in Lousville, Kentucky.

The 11-year-old daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith made an annual appearance alongside her father at the derby, where her parents met for the first time in 2003.

Dannielynn looked pretty in a white dress covered in a blue flowers and matching hat while Larry rocked a coordinating blue plaid suit for the event.

Anna, a former Playboy model and reality TV star, passed away in February 2007.

FYI: Larry is wearing a Nick Graham suit. Dannielynn‘s dress is by Lesy Boutique.

