Colton Haynes Breaks Silence, Denies a Rumor About Jeff Leatham

DJ Khaled Faces Backlash for His Comments on Oral Sex

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spotted Together For First Time Since Cheating Scandal

Here's How Much Money Blac Chyna Makes These Days

Sat, 05 May 2018 at 6:49 pm

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Looks So Grown Up at Kentucky Derby!

Dannielynn Birkhead hits the red carpet alongside dad Larry Birkhead at the 2018 Kentucky Derby on Saturday afternoon (May 5) in Lousville, Kentucky.

The 11-year-old daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith made an annual appearance alongside her father at the derby, where her parents met for the first time in 2003.

Dannielynn looked pretty in a white dress covered in a blue flowers and matching hat while Larry rocked a coordinating blue plaid suit for the event.

Anna, a former Playboy model and reality TV star, passed away in February 2007.

FYI: Larry is wearing a Nick Graham suit. Dannielynn‘s dress is by Lesy Boutique.

10+ pictures inside of the father-daughter duo at the event…
  • Dieter from Sprockets

    She’s Larry’s big payday

  • Nelson

    Amazed at how she’s been kept out of the media.