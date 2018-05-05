Top Stories
Sat, 05 May 2018 at 2:39 pm

Ansel Elgort & Dane DeHaan Have a Double Date at Prada Show

Ansel Elgort and his girlfriend Violetta Komyshan meet up with Dane DeHaan and his wife Anna Wood at the Prada fashion show held on Friday (May 4) in New York City.

The stars are likely all in town for the Met Gala and they had a fashionable night out for the show. The two guys previously starred in a Prada photo shoot for British GQ.

Some other famous couples in attendance included Poppy Delevingne and her husband James Cook and actress Nicola Peltz with boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

Ansel carried his own handbag to the event and we love that he did!
Photos: Getty, BFA
Posted to: Anna Wood, Ansel Elgort, Anwar Hadid, Dane DeHaan, James Cook, Nicola Peltz, Poppy Delevingne, Violetta Komyshan

