'Avengers: Infinity War' Earns $1 Billion in Record-Breaking Time!

Avengers: Infinity War is now the fastest film to reach the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office!

The Marvel movie is set to cross the mark today (May 5) after just 11 days in theaters, breaking the previous record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which achieved the feat in 12 days, according to Deadline.

34 movies have now crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office and exactly half of them are Disney movies. Pretty cool!

Avengers: Infinity War is expected to gross $122 million at the domestic box office this weekend, bringing its domestic cume to around $460 million in just 10 days.