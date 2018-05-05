Top Stories
Colton Haynes Breaks Silence, Denies a Rumor About Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes Breaks Silence, Denies a Rumor About Jeff Leatham

DJ Khaled Faces Backlash for His Comments on Oral Sex

DJ Khaled Faces Backlash for His Comments on Oral Sex

Khloe Kardashian &amp; Tristan Thompson Spotted Together For First Time Since Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spotted Together For First Time Since Cheating Scandal

Here's How Much Money Blac Chyna Makes These Days

Here's How Much Money Blac Chyna Makes These Days

Sat, 05 May 2018 at 12:33 pm

'Avengers: Infinity War' Earns $1 Billion in Record-Breaking Time!

'Avengers: Infinity War' Earns $1 Billion in Record-Breaking Time!

Avengers: Infinity War is now the fastest film to reach the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office!

The Marvel movie is set to cross the mark today (May 5) after just 11 days in theaters, breaking the previous record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which achieved the feat in 12 days, according to Deadline.

34 movies have now crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office and exactly half of them are Disney movies. Pretty cool!

Avengers: Infinity War is expected to gross $122 million at the domestic box office this weekend, bringing its domestic cume to around $460 million in just 10 days.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Disney/Marvel
Posted to: Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War, Box Office, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty