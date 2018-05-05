Sat, 05 May 2018 at 11:11 pm
Ben Affleck Heads to Son Samuel's Baseball Game in Santa Monica!
Ben Affleck is all smiles as he takes his son 6-year-old son Samuel (not pictured) to his baseball game on Saturday morning (May 5) in Santa Monica, Calif.
The 45-year-old actor/director kept things cool in a red T-shirt and jeans as he cheered on his son at his game.
For the past few weeks, Ben has been in Hawaii filming his upcoming movie alongside co-stars Charlie Hunnam and Oscar Isaac.
On set, Ben snapped a selfie with his stunt double who could totally be his doppelganger!
