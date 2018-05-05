Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Flat Tummy in NYC!

Blac Chyna's Club Appearance Booking Fees Have Dropped

Ben Affleck Heads to Son Samuel's Baseball Game in Santa Monica!

Ben Affleck is all smiles as he takes his son 6-year-old son Samuel (not pictured) to his baseball game on Saturday morning (May 5) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 45-year-old actor/director kept things cool in a red T-shirt and jeans as he cheered on his son at his game.

For the past few weeks, Ben has been in Hawaii filming his upcoming movie alongside co-stars Charlie Hunnam and Oscar Isaac.

On set, Ben snapped a selfie with his stunt double who could totally be his doppelganger!
