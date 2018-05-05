Cardi B Tweets About Her 'Spooky Dreams' During Pregnancy

Cardi B is pregnant with her first child and she’s having all kinds of dreams that wake her up at night!

The 25-year-old rapper tweeted to her fans about the “spooky dreams,” the “sex dreams,” the “nightmares,” and the “good dreams.”

“Ok soooo one thing i don’t like about pregnancy is these weird, crazy,spooky dreams i be having. I hate them. I be waking up in the middle of the night out my naps. Is the weirdest thing,” Cardi tweeted.

One fan wrote back and said, “I used to have vivid sex dreams when i was pregnant.”

Cardi replied and said, “I be having a lot of those too 😩 Everything is too vivid . Sex dreams, nightmares, good dreams.”