Top Stories
Colton Haynes Breaks Silence, Denies a Rumor About Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes Breaks Silence, Denies a Rumor About Jeff Leatham

DJ Khaled Faces Backlash for His Comments on Oral Sex

DJ Khaled Faces Backlash for His Comments on Oral Sex

Khloe Kardashian &amp; Tristan Thompson Spotted Together For First Time Since Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spotted Together For First Time Since Cheating Scandal

Here's How Much Money Blac Chyna Makes These Days

Here's How Much Money Blac Chyna Makes These Days

Sat, 05 May 2018 at 4:54 pm

Celebs React to DJ Khaled's Refusal to Give Oral Sex to Women

Celebs React to DJ Khaled's Refusal to Give Oral Sex to Women

People on social media are slamming DJ Khaled for the statements he once made about refusing to perform oral sex on women.

Celebs like Evan Rachel Wood, Kevin Zegers, and comedians Whitney Cummings and Billy Eichner are among the stars who have spoken out.

“You’re seriously missing out man. Take it from someone who has pride and thoroughly enjoys pleasuring women. You should grow up,” Evan, who is bisexual, tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

The comments were from an interview DJ Khaled gave in 2015. He has not commented on the story after the quotes resurfaced this weekend.

Click inside to read more tweets from celebs…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: DJ Khaled

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • tom

    Every little thing becomes offensive and problematic for snowflakes.