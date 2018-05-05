Celebs React to DJ Khaled's Refusal to Give Oral Sex to Women

People on social media are slamming DJ Khaled for the statements he once made about refusing to perform oral sex on women.

Celebs like Evan Rachel Wood, Kevin Zegers, and comedians Whitney Cummings and Billy Eichner are among the stars who have spoken out.

“You’re seriously missing out man. Take it from someone who has pride and thoroughly enjoys pleasuring women. You should grow up,” Evan, who is bisexual, tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

The comments were from an interview DJ Khaled gave in 2015. He has not commented on the story after the quotes resurfaced this weekend.

You’re seriously missing out man. Take it from someone who has pride and thoroughly enjoys pleasuring women. 😋

You should grow up. https://t.co/hllmvQ8mSS — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) May 4, 2018

