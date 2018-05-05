Celebs React to DJ Khaled's Refusal to Give Oral Sex to Women
People on social media are slamming DJ Khaled for the statements he once made about refusing to perform oral sex on women.
Celebs like Evan Rachel Wood, Kevin Zegers, and comedians Whitney Cummings and Billy Eichner are among the stars who have spoken out.
“You’re seriously missing out man. Take it from someone who has pride and thoroughly enjoys pleasuring women. You should grow up,” Evan, who is bisexual, tweeted on Saturday afternoon.
The comments were from an interview DJ Khaled gave in 2015. He has not commented on the story after the quotes resurfaced this weekend.
You’re seriously missing out man. Take it from someone who has pride and thoroughly enjoys pleasuring women. 😋
You should grow up. https://t.co/hllmvQ8mSS
— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) May 4, 2018
No one should do anything they dont want to do. But if its based on outdated sexist propaganda, maybe you should re-think your stance, you could be missing out on something great. #justsaying✌🏻#sexpositive
— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) May 5, 2018
I know everyone is upset DJ Khaled won’t go down on his wife, but i feel like that isn’t close to the biggest disappointment his wife has around sex with him? I’m basing this mostly on the times I’ve seen him in a hot tub
— Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) May 5, 2018
DJ Khalid doesn’t know what he’s missing out on.
— Kevin Zegers (@KevinZegers) May 5, 2018
Sending thoughts and prayers to DJ Khaled's wife's vagina.
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 4, 2018
Once you're done reading about Roseanne anal sex-shaming, Stormy Daniels calling her a twat and DJ Khaled not eating pussy, there is a wonderful Ruth Bader Ginsberg documentary out today
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 5, 2018
In his defense, @djkhaled is a spokesman for Weight Watchers and pussy is like 7 points per serving…
— Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) May 5, 2018
Hey DJ Khaled, I suck dick AND eat pussy. Your wife can join Nate and I any time she wants! #nowords #cantrelate
— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 5, 2018
But all jokes aside.. @djkhaled said some disgusting misogynistic shit about his wife and NO woman should listen to that horse shit. That 'KING' mentality is gross and not healthy. KNOW YOUR WORTH LADIES!
— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 5, 2018
Wow I thought DJ Khaled ate everything. Apparently not
— @BrittanyFurlan (@BrittanyFurlan) May 5, 2018
I bet if you let him yell "DJ KHALED!" into your pussy he might change his mind
— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) May 5, 2018
does dj khaled live in 1950
— Lauren Giraldo (@LaurenGiraldo) May 5, 2018
Roseanne: No anal!
DJ Khaled: No oral!
The president: while my millionth wife has a kid, I want to pay for sex that I have while thinking of my daughter and watching ladies pee pee.
— amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) May 5, 2018