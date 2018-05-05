Ciara & Russell Wilson Team Up for a Good Cause at WE Day

Top Stories
Sat, 05 May 2018 at 6:00 pm

Ciara and Russell Wilson appear together on stage at the WE Day Seattle event on Thursday (May 3) at the KeyArena in Seattle, Wash.

The married couple serves as the co-chairs of the event.

That same day, Ciara and Russell visited a children’s hospital. She captioned the below Instagram photo, “@DangeRussWilson and I had a beautiful time visiting The Prince Liam. We’re so proud of you champ! #StrongAgainstCancer @SeattleChildrens.”

We love seeing celebs donating their time to help others!

