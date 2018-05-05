Colton Haynes Breaks Silence, Says Jeff Leatham Would Never Cheat

Colton Haynes is breaking his silence for the first time since news of him splitting from husband Jeff Leatham surfaced.

While the 29-year-old actor did not directly confirm the breakup, he did deny one rumor that has been spreading around. Colton released a song called “Man It Sucks” right before the split was revealed and fans thought he was singing about Jeff.

“Jeff would never cheat. He’s an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him. The song I wrote was about a past relationship. ❤,” Colton tweeted.

Colton and Jeff have unfollowed each other on social media and Colton has removed most photos of Jeff from his account. He also removed his hyphenated married name back to his original last name.