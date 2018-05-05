Top Stories
Colton Haynes Breaks Silence, Denies a Rumor About Jeff Leatham

DJ Khaled Faces Backlash for His Comments on Oral Sex

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spotted Together For First Time Since Cheating Scandal

Here's How Much Money Blac Chyna Makes These Days

Sat, 05 May 2018

Dakota Fanning Walks First Red Carpet with Boyfriend Henry Frye!

Dakota Fanning hits the red carpet with her boyfriend Henry Frye while attending the Prada fashion show on Friday (May 4) in New York City.

This mark the first time that the couple has walked a red carpet together!

Dakota and Henry have been dating since at least last year and they often are seen sitting in courtside seats at the New York Knicks games.

Tons of stars attended the fashion show as they are in town to attend the Met Gala on Monday night. We hope to see Dakota on the red carpet!
