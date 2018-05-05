DJ Khaled Faces Backlash for His Comments on Oral Sex

DJ Khaled is facing backlash for some quotes he gave about oral sex in a resurfaced interview from 2015.

The DJ and music producer says that he refuses to perform oral sex on a woman, but that it’s not okay for a woman to refuse a man because he is the “king.”

“A woman should praise the man — the king,” Khaled told the Breakfast Club. “If you holding it down for your woman I feel like the woman should praise. And a man should praise the queen. But you know, my way of praising is called, ha-ha, ‘How was dinner?’, ‘You like the house you living in? You like all them clothes you getting? I’m taking care of your family, I’m taking care of my family…’ You know, I’m putting in the work.”

When asked if he would perform oral sex on a woman he said, “Nahhh. Never! I don’t do that.”

“It’s different rules for men,” he added. “You gotta understand, we the king. There’s some things that y’all might not wanna do, but it got to get done. I just can’t do what you want me to do. I just can’t.”

DJ Khaled is married to longtime love Nicole Tuck and they are the parents to one-year-old son Asahd.