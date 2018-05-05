Top Stories
Sat, 05 May 2018 at 6:23 pm

Emily Ratajkowski Goes Glam for Dinner in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski Goes Glam for Dinner in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski is all smiles as she enjoys dinner outside on Friday night (May 4) at the Sant Ambroeus restaurant in New York City.

The 26-year-old model/actress showed off some skin in a copper-colored silk dress as she enjoyed a night out with hubby Sebastian Bear-McClard and a couple of friends.

Earlier this week, Emily took to Instagram to share a video of herself showing off her super toned abs in a blue and white polka-dot bikini.

Big mood @inamorataswim

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

