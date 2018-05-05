George H.W. Bush Returns Home Following Hospitlization

George H.W. Bush is back at home after a brief hospitalization.

The 93-year-old former president was discharged from Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday (May 4) in Houston, TX.

George had been admitted to intensive care due to an infection, just a day after his wife Barbara Bush‘s funeral.

According to his spokesman Jim McGrath, George is home and doing well.

“President @GeorgeHWBush was discharged from @MethodistHosp after treatment for an infection. His doctors report he is doing well and is happy to return home,” Jim wrote on his Twitter.

We’re glad to hear George is doing better!