iZombie's Robert Buckley Is Married to Jenny Wade!

Congratulations are in order for Robert Buckley and Jenny Wade – they just got married!

The actors, both 37, announced the happy news on their Instagram accounts late Friday night and it looks like they are honeymooning in Thailand.

Robert shared a photo of the two of them with cake on their faces and their wedding rings front and center. He captioned it, “Post-cake fight with (Borat voice) MY WIIIIIFE.”

Jenny posted a photo of herself eating the cake and said, “had our cake. ate it too. found more cake. said i do.”

You might recognize Robert from his roles on iZombie, One Tree Hill, and Lipstick Jungle. Jenny has been seen in shows like Hand of God, The Arrangement, and The Good Guys.