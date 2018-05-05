Top Stories
Colton Haynes Breaks Silence, Denies a Rumor About Jeff Leatham

DJ Khaled Faces Backlash for His Comments on Oral Sex

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spotted Together For First Time Since Cheating Scandal

Here's How Much Money Blac Chyna Makes These Days

Sat, 05 May 2018 at 4:17 pm

Jordin Sparks Walks Red Carpet Three Days After Giving Birth!

New mom Jordin Sparks is glowing on the red carpet at the premiere of her movie Show Dogs on Saturday (May 5) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The 28-year-old singer and former American Idol winner gave birth to her baby boy DJ less than three days ago and she is glowing as a new mother!

“He’s here & we couldn’t be more in love!!! Go DJ!” Jordin wrote on her Instagram account after the premiere.

Jordin walked the carpet with a cute pup. The movie is set to hit theaters on May 18.
