Jordin Sparks Welcomes First Child with Husband Dana Isaiah!

Jordin Sparks and her husband Dana Isaiah have welcomed their first child into the world!

The 28-year-old former American Idol winner gave birth to a baby boy named Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr. on Wednesday (May 2) at 9:04pm in Los Angeles.

The baby, who will be known as DJ, weighed in at 8lbs, 4.5 oz and measured in at 21.5 inches.

“It was miraculously beautiful,” Jordin told People about giving birth. “Dana caught him with my midwife, Simona, and when he handed him to me, I was absolutely overwhelmed with joy. He was and is everything we imagined.”

“I’m feeling pretty good! I am so grateful for my husband and amazing team at the Natural Birthing Center. I don’t think I would be feeling this great without them!” she added.

Jordin and Dana got married last July and soon after learned they were expecting a baby. Congrats to the happy couple!