Khloe Kardashian &amp; Tristan Thompson Spotted Together For First Time Since Cheating Scandal

Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Reportedly Split After 6 Months of Marriage

Sebastian Stan Reveals He Was Concerned About Tom Hiddleston's Romance With Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Sat, 05 May 2018 at 12:35 am

Kate Hudson Hides Her Baby Bump While on Smoothie Run

Kate Hudson Hides Her Baby Bump While on Smoothie Run

Kate Hudson looked gorgeous in green while on a smoothie run!

The 38-year-old pregnant actress covered her baby bump with some grocery bags while heading back to her car on Friday afternoon (May 4) in Brentwood, Calif.

Earlier in the week, Kate shared a cute Boomerang, featuring her friend who is also expecting her third child.

“14/15 years ago when me and one of my best girlfriends were having our first babies, little did we know 15 years later we would be weeks apart both on number 3! 🙏❤️🙏 @angigreene #GodHasAPlan #TwoForTuesday,” Kate captioned the pic.

Check it out below…

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

