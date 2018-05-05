Sat, 05 May 2018 at 2:58 pm
Kim Kardashian Dresses Like Cher While Attending Her Concert
- Kim Kardashian dressed up like her idol while attending Cher‘s concert with her high school friends – TMZ
- KJ Apa dishes on his on-and-off-screen dating life – Just Jared Jr
- Gina Rodriguez was spotted kissing her co-star on set – Lainey Gossip
- Bill Maher is defending comedian Michelle Wolf – TooFab
- These 10 TV pilots will likely be picked up – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Cher, Kim Kardashian, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet