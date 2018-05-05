Kourtney Kardashian Holds Hands with Boyfriend Younes Bendjima for Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima hold hands during a rare appearance together on the red carpet on Friday night (May 4) in Los Angeles.

The couple attended the Syrian American Medical Society’s Voices in Displacement Gala held at Riviera 31 at Sofitel.

“we went to support and understand how we can help Syrian refugee children,” Kourtney wrote on her Instagram stories.

Later that night, Kourtney and Younes hopped on a private plane for an anniversary trip. They noshed on the spicy fusilli pasta from Jon & Vinny’s!