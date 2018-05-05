Top Stories
Colton Haynes Breaks Silence, Denies a Rumor About Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes Breaks Silence, Denies a Rumor About Jeff Leatham

DJ Khaled Faces Backlash for His Comments on Oral Sex

DJ Khaled Faces Backlash for His Comments on Oral Sex

Khloe Kardashian &amp; Tristan Thompson Spotted Together For First Time Since Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spotted Together For First Time Since Cheating Scandal

Here's How Much Money Blac Chyna Makes These Days

Here's How Much Money Blac Chyna Makes These Days

Sat, 05 May 2018 at 11:24 am

Kourtney Kardashian Holds Hands with Boyfriend Younes Bendjima for Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Kourtney Kardashian Holds Hands with Boyfriend Younes Bendjima for Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima hold hands during a rare appearance together on the red carpet on Friday night (May 4) in Los Angeles.

The couple attended the Syrian American Medical Society’s Voices in Displacement Gala held at Riviera 31 at Sofitel.

“we went to support and understand how we can help Syrian refugee children,” Kourtney wrote on her Instagram stories.

Later that night, Kourtney and Younes hopped on a private plane for an anniversary trip. They noshed on the spicy fusilli pasta from Jon & Vinny’s!
Just Jared on Facebook
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima red carpet appearance 01
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima red carpet appearance 02
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima red carpet appearance 03
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima red carpet appearance 04
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima red carpet appearance 05
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima red carpet appearance 06
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima red carpet appearance 07
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima red carpet appearance 08
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima red carpet appearance 09
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima red carpet appearance 10
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima red carpet appearance 11
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima red carpet appearance 12
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima red carpet appearance 13
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima red carpet appearance 14
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima red carpet appearance 15
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima red carpet appearance 16
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima red carpet appearance 17
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima red carpet appearance 18
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima red carpet appearance 19
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima red carpet appearance 20
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima red carpet appearance 21
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima red carpet appearance 22
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima red carpet appearance 23
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima red carpet appearance 24
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima red carpet appearance 25
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima red carpet appearance 26
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima red carpet appearance 27
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima red carpet appearance 28
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima red carpet appearance 29
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima red carpet appearance 30

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty