Kylie Jenner Flashes Flat Tummy in NYC!

Kylie Jenner struts her way into Nobu for a sushi dinner on Saturday night (May 5) in New York City.

The 20-year-old reality star rocked a super chic black and white outfit while showing off her flat tummy just three months after welcoming daughter Stormi.

Earlier that day, Kylie‘s big sis Kendall and pal Hailey Baldwin were spotted doing some shopping around NYC together.

All three ladies are in town to attend the upcoming 2018 Met Gala on Monday, May 7.

