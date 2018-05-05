Lea Michele Joins Alexis Bledel & Laverne Cox at GLAAD Media Awards 2018!

Lea Michele stuns on the red carpet as she arrives alongside date Brad Goreski at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday night (May 5) at the Hilton Midtown Hotel in New York City.

The 31-year-old actress looked pretty in a black and silver gown as she made her first public appearance since announcing her engagement to Zandy Reich.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lea Michele

Other stars at the event included Laverne Cox, Alexis Bledel, Samira Wiley and wife Lauren Morelli, Nico Tortorella and wife Bethany Meyers, Adam Lambert, Tommy Dorfman, Auli’i Cravalho, Nyle DiMarco, Frankie Grande, Gigi Gorgeous, Melissa Ethridge, Zeke Smith, along with Jackie Evancho and sister Juliet.

You can check out all of the nominees for the GLAAD Media Awards here!

FYI: Alexis is wearing a J Mendel dress, Nicholas Krkwood heels, and Nadine Asoy earrings while carrying an Emm Kuo clutch. Lea is wearing a Reem Acra dress and Roger Vivier shoes. Brad is wearing a Tom Ford tux and Dries Van Noten shoes.

25+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…