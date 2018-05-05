Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Flat Tummy in NYC!

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Flat Tummy in NYC!

Blac Chyna's Club Appearance Booking Fees Have Dropped

Blac Chyna's Club Appearance Booking Fees Have Dropped

Sat, 05 May 2018 at 10:47 pm

Maren Morris Joins Sugarland at iHeartCountry Festival 2018!

Maren Morris Joins Sugarland at iHeartCountry Festival 2018!

Maren Morris hits the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday afternoon (May 5) at the Frank Edwin Center in Austin, Texas.

The 28-year-old country singer showed off her super toned abs in a white crop top and sparkling red pants as she was joined at the music festival by Sugarland members Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maren Morris

Other country stars at the event included Scotty McCreery, Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin, along with the guys of Dan + Shay.

Josh Henderson, Candace Cameron Bure, and Skyler Samuels also stepped out for the event.

20+ pictures inside of the stars at the country music fest…
Just Jared on Facebook
maren morris joins sugarland at iheartcountry festival 2018 01
maren morris joins sugarland at iheartcountry festival 2018 02
maren morris joins sugarland at iheartcountry festival 2018 03
maren morris joins sugarland at iheartcountry festival 2018 04
maren morris joins sugarland at iheartcountry festival 2018 05
maren morris joins sugarland at iheartcountry festival 2018 06
maren morris joins sugarland at iheartcountry festival 2018 07
maren morris joins sugarland at iheartcountry festival 2018 08
maren morris joins sugarland at iheartcountry festival 2018 09
maren morris joins sugarland at iheartcountry festival 2018 10
maren morris joins sugarland at iheartcountry festival 2018 11
maren morris joins sugarland at iheartcountry festival 2018 12
maren morris joins sugarland at iheartcountry festival 2018 13
maren morris joins sugarland at iheartcountry festival 2018 14
maren morris joins sugarland at iheartcountry festival 2018 15
maren morris joins sugarland at iheartcountry festival 2018 16
maren morris joins sugarland at iheartcountry festival 2018 17
maren morris joins sugarland at iheartcountry festival 2018 18
maren morris joins sugarland at iheartcountry festival 2018 19
maren morris joins sugarland at iheartcountry festival 2018 20
maren morris joins sugarland at iheartcountry festival 2018 21
maren morris joins sugarland at iheartcountry festival 2018 22
maren morris joins sugarland at iheartcountry festival 2018 23
maren morris joins sugarland at iheartcountry festival 2018 24

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Candace Cameron Bure, dan & shay, Dan Smyers, Jana Kramer, Jennifer Nettles, Josh Henderson, Kristian Bush, Maren Morris, Mike Caussin, Scotty McCreery, Shay Mooney, Sugarland

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty