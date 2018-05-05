Maren Morris Joins Sugarland at iHeartCountry Festival 2018!
Maren Morris hits the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday afternoon (May 5) at the Frank Edwin Center in Austin, Texas.
The 28-year-old country singer showed off her super toned abs in a white crop top and sparkling red pants as she was joined at the music festival by Sugarland members Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush.
Other country stars at the event included Scotty McCreery, Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin, along with the guys of Dan + Shay.
Josh Henderson, Candace Cameron Bure, and Skyler Samuels also stepped out for the event.
