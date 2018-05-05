Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Kick Off Weekend with a Breakfast Date

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth step out for an early morning breakfast date at Sun Cafe on Saturday (May 5) in Los Angeles.

The engaged couple went casual for their weekend outing. Miley wore a blue sports bra and sweatpants while Liam wore a white t-shirt and khaki pants.

It also happened to be the birthday of Miley‘s late dog Floyd that day.

Miley took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of her and the late pup. She wrote, “You taught me how to LOVE without fear of loss… Every second of happiness together… was worth every minute of sadness apart… You live in my heart forever baby.”