Norman Reedus & 'Walking Dead' Cast Battle Walkers in New Set Photos!

Norman Reedus covers his face with a bandana while riding a motorcycle on set of The Walking Dead on Saturday afternoon (May 5) in Atlanta, Georgia.

SPOILER ALERT – The identity of some other cast members on set may contain spoilers, so beware before you continue reading.

Joining Norman on set were co-stars Danai Gurira, Andrew Lincoln, and Lauren Cohan riding on horses as they were spotted filming a battle scene with a group of walkers.

Production on season nine began this week and it is expected to premiere in late 2018.

