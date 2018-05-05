Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Flat Tummy in NYC!

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Flat Tummy in NYC!

Blac Chyna's Club Appearance Booking Fees Have Dropped

Blac Chyna's Club Appearance Booking Fees Have Dropped

Sat, 05 May 2018 at 11:48 pm

Patrick Wilson & Nick Offerman Stop By Montclair Film Festival 2018

Patrick Wilson & Nick Offerman Stop By Montclair Film Festival 2018

Patrick Wilson and Nick Offerman pose for photos as they step out for the 2018 Montclair Film Festival on Saturday afternoon (May 5) in Montclair, New Jersey.

The actors hit the stage during the event to chat about their experience working in the film and TV industries while also taking questions from the audience.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Patrick Wilson

Also stepping out for the film fest was the event’s host Stephen Colbert along with Jeff Daniels.

You can catch Patrick in the upcoming movie Aquaman when it hits theaters on December 21.

10+ pictures inside of the guys at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
patrick wilson nick offerman stop by montclair film festival 01
patrick wilson nick offerman stop by montclair film festival 02
patrick wilson nick offerman stop by montclair film festival 03
patrick wilson nick offerman stop by montclair film festival 04
patrick wilson nick offerman stop by montclair film festival 05
patrick wilson nick offerman stop by montclair film festival 06
patrick wilson nick offerman stop by montclair film festival 07
patrick wilson nick offerman stop by montclair film festival 08
patrick wilson nick offerman stop by montclair film festival 09
patrick wilson nick offerman stop by montclair film festival 10
patrick wilson nick offerman stop by montclair film festival 11
patrick wilson nick offerman stop by montclair film festival 12
patrick wilson nick offerman stop by montclair film festival 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jeff Daniels, Nick Offerman, Patrick Wilson, Stephen Colbert

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty