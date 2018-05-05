Patrick Wilson & Nick Offerman Stop By Montclair Film Festival 2018

Patrick Wilson and Nick Offerman pose for photos as they step out for the 2018 Montclair Film Festival on Saturday afternoon (May 5) in Montclair, New Jersey.

The actors hit the stage during the event to chat about their experience working in the film and TV industries while also taking questions from the audience.

Also stepping out for the film fest was the event’s host Stephen Colbert along with Jeff Daniels.

You can catch Patrick in the upcoming movie Aquaman when it hits theaters on December 21.

