Pregnant Miranda Kerr Looks Beautiful for 'Stellar' Shoot

Miranda Kerr poses in her Malibu home for a photo shoot featured in the new issue of Stellar magazine.

Here is what the 35-year-old pregnant model had to share with the mag:

On her second pregnancy: “I’m working just as much, but I’m working differently. Before, when I was pregnant with Flynn, I was doing a lot of photo shoots and travel – but obviously I didn’t have Flynn to look after. So I had more time to do, say, yoga. And I was telling Evan, ‘Aw man, I haven’t had time to do this pre-natal DVD’ and then was like, ‘I wonder why?’ And I thought about my day and was like, ‘Oh OK, that makes sense.’ And then on the weekends we just really try to spend family time together.”

On speculation Kerr is expecting a daughter: “It’s funny, isn’t it? My husband [Evan Spiegel] is a very private guy, so it’s best to keep it a surprise.”

On co-parenting with [Flynn’s father, Kerr’s ex-husband] Orlando Bloom: “We all have Christmas [and] Thanksgiving together. We celebrate everything together. And if Orlando’s not away, working or shooting a movie or whatnot, we spend a lot of time together. It’s important to be harmonious and peaceful. And we really are – we genuinely care about and want the best for each other.”

