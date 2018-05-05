Top Stories
Colton Haynes Breaks Silence, Denies a Rumor About Jeff Leatham

DJ Khaled Faces Backlash for His Comments on Oral Sex

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spotted Together For First Time Since Cheating Scandal

Here's How Much Money Blac Chyna Makes These Days

Sat, 05 May 2018 at 11:09 am

Pregnant Miranda Kerr Looks Beautiful for 'Stellar' Shoot

Pregnant Miranda Kerr Looks Beautiful for 'Stellar' Shoot

Miranda Kerr poses in her Malibu home for a photo shoot featured in the new issue of Stellar magazine.

Here is what the 35-year-old pregnant model had to share with the mag:

On her second pregnancy: “I’m working just as much, but I’m working differently. Before, when I was pregnant with Flynn, I was doing a lot of photo shoots and travel – but obviously I didn’t have Flynn to look after. So I had more time to do, say, yoga. And I was telling Evan, ‘Aw man, I haven’t had time to do this pre-natal DVD’ and then was like, ‘I wonder why?’ And I thought about my day and was like, ‘Oh OK, that makes sense.’ And then on the weekends we just really try to spend family time together.”

On speculation Kerr is expecting a daughter: “It’s funny, isn’t it? My husband [Evan Spiegel] is a very private guy, so it’s best to keep it a surprise.”

On co-parenting with [Flynn’s father, Kerr’s ex-husband] Orlando Bloom: “We all have Christmas [and] Thanksgiving together. We celebrate everything together. And if Orlando’s not away, working or shooting a movie or whatnot, we spend a lot of time together. It’s important to be harmonious and peaceful. And we really are – we genuinely care about and want the best for each other.”

For more from Miranda, visit DailyTelegraph.com.au!
Photos: Nino Muñoz
