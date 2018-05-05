Top Stories
Colton Haynes Breaks Silence, Denies a Rumor About Jeff Leatham

DJ Khaled Faces Backlash for His Comments on Oral Sex

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spotted Together For First Time Since Cheating Scandal

Here's How Much Money Blac Chyna Makes These Days

Princess Charlotte Kisses Baby Brother Prince Louis in Adorable New Photos!

Prince William and wife Kate just shared the sweet photo of their two youngest kids!

In the new photo released by Kensington Palace, Princess Charlotte, 3, gives her new baby brother Prince Louis a kiss on his forehead as he sleeps.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday,” Kensington Palace’s official Twitter account tweeted.

Along with the photo of Charlotte and Louis, the palace also released a new photo of the newest royal just a few days after his birth.

“The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday,” the palace also tweeted.

William and Kate welcomed Louis on Monday, April 23.
Photos: Getty
