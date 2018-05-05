Top Stories
Colton Haynes Breaks Silence, Denies a Rumor About Jeff Leatham

DJ Khaled Faces Backlash for His Comments on Oral Sex

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spotted Together For First Time Since Cheating Scandal

Here's How Much Money Blac Chyna Makes These Days

Rihanna Rocks the Chicest Outfit for Dentist Appointment!

Rihanna Rocks the Chicest Outfit for Dentist Appointment!

Rihanna struts her way down the street as she heads to her afternoon dentist appointment on Saturday (May 5) in New York City.

The 30-year-old entertainer looked super glam in a blue-lensed sunglasses, a pink-feathered coat over a white lace top, ripped jeans, and clear-plastic heels for her afternoon outing.

The day before, Rih was spotted arriving in NYC as she prepares for hosting duties for the upcoming 2018 Met Gala this Monday!

FYI: Rihanna‘s lace top is from her Savage X Fenty lingerie collection.
