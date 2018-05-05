Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian &amp; Tristan Thompson Spotted Together For First Time Since Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spotted Together For First Time Since Cheating Scandal

Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Reportedly Split After 6 Months of Marriage

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Reportedly Split After 6 Months of Marriage

Sebastian Stan Reveals He Was Concerned About Tom Hiddleston's Romance With Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Sebastian Stan Reveals He Was Concerned About Tom Hiddleston's Romance With Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Sat, 05 May 2018 at 3:35 am

Sarah Paulson, Claire Danes & Tracee Ellis Ross Get Chic at 'Prada' Fashion Show!

Sarah Paulson, Claire Danes & Tracee Ellis Ross Get Chic at 'Prada' Fashion Show!

Sarah Paulson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Claire Danes looked so chic at the Prada Resort 2019 fashion show!

The trio posed together while attending the event on Friday night (May 4) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Claire Danes

They were also joined at the fashion show by Uma Thurman, Ava DuVernay, Chloë Sevigny and Gabrielle Union.

Other attendees included Alexa Chung, Anna Wintour and Jonah Hill.

FYI: Sarah, Tracee, Uma, Claire, Alexa, Ava, Chloë, Gabrielle and Jonah are wearing Prada.

20+ pictures inside from the Prada fashion show…
Just Jared on Facebook
sarah paulson claire danes prada event nyc 01
sarah paulson claire danes prada event nyc 02
sarah paulson claire danes prada event nyc 03
sarah paulson claire danes prada event nyc 04
sarah paulson claire danes prada event nyc 05
sarah paulson claire danes prada event nyc 06
sarah paulson claire danes prada event nyc 07
sarah paulson claire danes prada event nyc 08
sarah paulson claire danes prada event nyc 09
sarah paulson claire danes prada event nyc 10
sarah paulson claire danes prada event nyc 11
sarah paulson claire danes prada event nyc 12
sarah paulson claire danes prada event nyc 13
sarah paulson claire danes prada event nyc 14
sarah paulson claire danes prada event nyc 15
sarah paulson claire danes prada event nyc 16
sarah paulson claire danes prada event nyc 17
sarah paulson claire danes prada event nyc 18
sarah paulson claire danes prada event nyc 19
sarah paulson claire danes prada event nyc 20
sarah paulson claire danes prada event nyc 21
sarah paulson claire danes prada event nyc 22
sarah paulson claire danes prada event nyc 23
sarah paulson claire danes prada event nyc 24
sarah paulson claire danes prada event nyc 25
sarah paulson claire danes prada event nyc 26
sarah paulson claire danes prada event nyc 27

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alexa Chung, Anna Wintour, Ava DuVernay, Chloe Sevigny, Gabrielle Union, Jonah Hill, Uma Thurman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is being sued over her "Pizza Boys" radio show - TMZ
  • You have to see this Riverdale star's new hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who Rihanna's favorite Real Housewife is! - TooFab
  • Roman Polanski responds to being kicked out of The Academy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Janel Parrish is dishing on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr