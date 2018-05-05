Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spotted Together For First Time Since Cheating Scandal

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Reportedly Split After 6 Months of Marriage

Sebastian Stan Reveals He Was Concerned About Tom Hiddleston's Romance With Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Sat, 05 May 2018 at 2:21 am

Selena Gomez Steps Out For 'Prada' Fashion Show in NYC

Selena Gomez Steps Out For 'Prada' Fashion Show in NYC

Selena Gomez looked lovely in lace at the Prada Resort 2019 fashion show this evening!

The 25-year-old actress and musician stepped out for the event on Friday night (May 4) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

Selena paired a lace bodysuit with a silky, floral set and accessorized with some over sized glasses.

She was joined at the event by Katherine Langford, who stars in her series 13 Reasons Why.

Also in attendance was Lily Collins, Nick Robinson, Sasha Lane and Dianna Agron.

FYI: Katherine, Lily, Nick, Sasha and Dianna are wearing Prada.

