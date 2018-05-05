Selena Gomez Steps Out For 'Prada' Fashion Show in NYC

Selena Gomez looked lovely in lace at the Prada Resort 2019 fashion show this evening!

The 25-year-old actress and musician stepped out for the event on Friday night (May 4) in New York City.

Selena paired a lace bodysuit with a silky, floral set and accessorized with some over sized glasses.

She was joined at the event by Katherine Langford, who stars in her series 13 Reasons Why.

Also in attendance was Lily Collins, Nick Robinson, Sasha Lane and Dianna Agron.

FYI: Katherine, Lily, Nick, Sasha and Dianna are wearing Prada.