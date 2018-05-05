Top Stories
Colton Haynes Breaks Silence, Denies a Rumor About Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes Breaks Silence, Denies a Rumor About Jeff Leatham

DJ Khaled Faces Backlash for His Comments on Oral Sex

DJ Khaled Faces Backlash for His Comments on Oral Sex

Khloe Kardashian &amp; Tristan Thompson Spotted Together For First Time Since Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spotted Together For First Time Since Cheating Scandal

Here's How Much Money Blac Chyna Makes These Days

Here's How Much Money Blac Chyna Makes These Days

Sat, 05 May 2018 at 3:54 pm

Stephen Amell Celebrates Birthday Early at Kentucky Derby with Cassandra Jean & Emily Bett Rickards!

Stephen Amell Celebrates Birthday Early at Kentucky Derby with Cassandra Jean & Emily Bett Rickards!

Stephen Amell walks the red carpet with wife Cassandra Jean at the 2018 Kentucky Derby on Saturday (May 5) in Louisville, Kent.

The 36-year-old Arrow actor is in town with family and friends for early celebrations for his 37th birthday, which is on May 8.

Stephen was joined by his on-screen wife Emily Bett Rickards and friend Aisha Tyler on Friday while celebrating at the Fillies & Stallions party hosted by Patron and Black Rock Thoroughbreds.

“@ted_baker making all my Derby red carpet dreams come true, per usual,” Cassandra wrote on Instagram with photos from the Friday night event.

10+ pictures inside of the Arrow stars at the Kentucky Derby…

Just Jared on Facebook
stephen amell emily bett rickards kentucky derby 01
stephen amell emily bett rickards kentucky derby 02
stephen amell emily bett rickards kentucky derby 03
stephen amell emily bett rickards kentucky derby 04
stephen amell emily bett rickards kentucky derby 05
stephen amell emily bett rickards kentucky derby 06
stephen amell emily bett rickards kentucky derby 07
stephen amell emily bett rickards kentucky derby 08
stephen amell emily bett rickards kentucky derby 09
stephen amell emily bett rickards kentucky derby 10
stephen amell emily bett rickards kentucky derby 11
stephen amell emily bett rickards kentucky derby 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aisha Tyler, Cassandra Jean, Emily Bett Rickards, Stephen Amell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty