Stephen Amell Celebrates Birthday Early at Kentucky Derby with Cassandra Jean & Emily Bett Rickards!

Stephen Amell walks the red carpet with wife Cassandra Jean at the 2018 Kentucky Derby on Saturday (May 5) in Louisville, Kent.

The 36-year-old Arrow actor is in town with family and friends for early celebrations for his 37th birthday, which is on May 8.

Stephen was joined by his on-screen wife Emily Bett Rickards and friend Aisha Tyler on Friday while celebrating at the Fillies & Stallions party hosted by Patron and Black Rock Thoroughbreds.

“@ted_baker making all my Derby red carpet dreams come true, per usual,” Cassandra wrote on Instagram with photos from the Friday night event.

