Taylor Swift Will Play a Blooper Reel After Her 'Reputation' Tour Shows!

If you’re planning on seeing Taylor Swift on her reputation Tour, make sure you don’t leave right away after the show!

The 28-year-old “Delicate” crooner gave a sneak peek of something exciting she has planned via her Instagram Stories on Friday (May 4).

Are you ready for it? Taylor says that a blooper reel of of her rehearsals will play after each show!

“Hey guys, it’s four days away from the tour starting, and today’s fact is that I wanted to tell you after the show ends and people are filing out going to their cars, there’s going to be a bloopers reel that plays,” she said. “I’m going to show you a sampling of just a few clips of what I’m talking about — times in rehearsals where things did not go according to plan.”

The footage shows Taylor goofing around with her dancers and choreographers during rehearsals. While trying to learn the dance moves in one of the clips, Taylor remarks, “The words are all the same over and over again, and I know that’s my fault.” LOL.

