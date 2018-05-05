The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. Gets Support from Fiancee Lauren Burnham at Race in Australia

Arie Luyendyk Jr. sits in his car and chats with his fiancee Lauren Burnham before his race during the Perth Supersprint on Saturday (May 5) in Perth, Australia.

The 36-year-old race car driver and former The Bachelor star won the race!

“Waited a long time for a day like today. Winning in @ssupertrucks and having the woman I love by my side to share in this moment. On my grandfathers birthday of all days. Life is good, I keep soaking up the moments 😇,” Arie wrote on Instagram.

Arie and Lauren got engaged on the After the Final Rose special earlier this year, after it was revealed that he broke up with his winner Becca Kufrin weeks after they got engaged.