Uma Thurman Reveals If She Would Work with Quentin Tarantino Again

Uma Thurman is open to the possibility of working with director Quentin Tarantino again in the future.

In a recent interview, the 48-year-old actress shared opened up about the pairs’ past fights and revealed that she would work with him again.

“If he wrote a great part! I understand him and if he wrote a great part and we were both in the right place about it, that would be something else,” Uma told EW.

Back in February, Uma revealed that the 55-year-old director forced her to do a car stunt on set of Kill Bill that she claims nearly killed her.

Shortly Uma spoke out, Quentin said making her do the stunt was “the biggest regret of my life.”

“We’ve had our fights over the years. When you know someone for as long as I’ve known him, 25 years of creative collaboration,” Uma continued. “Yes, did we have some tragedies take place? Sure. But you can’t reduce that type of history and legacy. It would have been reduced to my car accident if I died.”