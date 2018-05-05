Vampire Diaries' Steven R. McQueen & Model Alexandra Silva End Their Engagement

It’s over for Steven R. McQueen and Alexandra Silva.

The 29-year-old Vampire Diaries alum and the model have called it quits on their engagement, he revealed to Us Weekly at the Voices In Displacement Gala on Friday (May 4).

“You know what? Actually, we called it off,” he said when asked about wedding plans. “We did. But yeah, it’s just the way it was. It happened.”

“Enjoying me time,” he added. “If I’m stressed I like anything from hiking with my dogs to boxing. Whatever comes up.”

He also shared what he’s looking for in any future love interests: “You know, just love. That’s all.”

Steven announced their proposal back in January with a black-and-white Instagram photo of them kissing while at dinner. They became Instagram official in December 2016.