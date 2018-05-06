Adam Levine Opens Up About His New Baby Girl Gio - Watch!

Adam Levine is gushing about his new baby daughter Gio!

The Maroon 5 frontman made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (May 7) – marking his 20th appearance on the show overall!

Adam opened up about his baby girl, and revealed that his eldest daughter Dusty is “totally in love” with her little sister.

He also talked about the photo that his wife Behati Prinsloo posted, which featured himself and Dusty before bath time.

Adam also talked about taking his kids on tour with him for the first time, and how he’s looking forward to giving them the experience. He also opened up about Kelly Clarkson joining The Voice!

Later on, Ellen tested Adam‘s knowledge with a game of “Smash Hits” – and surprised him with a set of Blake Shelton china. Watch below!



