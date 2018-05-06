Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Photographed Supporting Tristan Thompson at Cavaliers Game

Khloe Kardashian Photographed Supporting Tristan Thompson at Cavaliers Game

Was Melania Trump Really Trying to Copy Beyonce's Style with This Outfit?

Was Melania Trump Really Trying to Copy Beyonce's Style with This Outfit?

Sun, 06 May 2018 at 9:15 pm

Adam Levine Opens Up About His New Baby Girl Gio - Watch!

Adam Levine Opens Up About His New Baby Girl Gio - Watch!

Adam Levine is gushing about his new baby daughter Gio!

The Maroon 5 frontman made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (May 7) – marking his 20th appearance on the show overall!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adam Levine

Adam opened up about his baby girl, and revealed that his eldest daughter Dusty is “totally in love” with her little sister.

He also talked about the photo that his wife Behati Prinsloo posted, which featured himself and Dusty before bath time.

Adam also talked about taking his kids on tour with him for the first time, and how he’s looking forward to giving them the experience. He also opened up about Kelly Clarkson joining The Voice!

Later on, Ellen tested Adam‘s knowledge with a game of “Smash Hits” – and surprised him with a set of Blake Shelton china. Watch below!


Adam Levine Wants a Maroon 5 of Kids


Adam Levine Makes a Smash Hit
Just Jared on Facebook
adam levine ellen show may 2018 01
adam levine ellen show may 2018 02
adam levine ellen show may 2018 03
adam levine ellen show may 2018 04
adam levine ellen show may 2018 05

Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Adam Levine, Ellen DeGeneres, Gio Levine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr