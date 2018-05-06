Adele Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With a 'Titanic'-Themed Party!

Adele‘s heart will go on!

The “Rolling In The Deep” vocal powerhouse celebrated her 30th birthday on Saturday (May 5), and to celebrate, she threw a Titanic-themed extravaganza!

“Dirty 30! I’m not sure what I’m going to do for the next 30 years as I’ve been blessed beyond words in my life so far. Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me.My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie,” she captioned pictures from the event on her Instagram.

“Last night was the best night of my life. Here’s a couple pics. I’m absolutely f–ked, not sure I’ll make it out the house again! Ps Childish Gambino how the hell do you have time to offer us so much greatness on so many platforms. I adore you x.”

