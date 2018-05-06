Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Photographed Supporting Tristan Thompson at Cavaliers Game

Khloe Kardashian Photographed Supporting Tristan Thompson at Cavaliers Game

Was Melania Trump Really Trying to Copy Beyonce's Style with This Outfit?

Was Melania Trump Really Trying to Copy Beyonce's Style with This Outfit?

Sun, 06 May 2018 at 8:09 pm

Adele Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With a 'Titanic'-Themed Party!

Adele Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With a 'Titanic'-Themed Party!

Adele‘s heart will go on!

The “Rolling In The Deep” vocal powerhouse celebrated her 30th birthday on Saturday (May 5), and to celebrate, she threw a Titanic-themed extravaganza!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adele

“Dirty 30! I’m not sure what I’m going to do for the next 30 years as I’ve been blessed beyond words in my life so far. Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me.My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie,” she captioned pictures from the event on her Instagram.

“Last night was the best night of my life. Here’s a couple pics. I’m absolutely f–ked, not sure I’ll make it out the house again! Ps Childish Gambino how the hell do you have time to offer us so much greatness on so many platforms. I adore you x.”

Check out pictures from the party on her Instagram!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Adele

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr