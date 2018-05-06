'American Idol' 2018 Spoilers: Two Contestants Eliminated!
America has voted after another American Idol live coast-to-coast broadcast!
During tonight’s show, contestants sang Prince songs and songs from the year they were born.
TOP 5 REVEALED: Find out who made it to the Top 5!
While the show was airing, the public voted to help narrow down the Top 7 to the best 5 performers.
While the judges – Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan – were able to weight in on the contestants performances, the elimination was completely decided by the public!
