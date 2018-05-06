'American Idol' Announces Live Tour 2018 Featuring Kris Allen - See the Dates!

American Idol is hitting the road!

The long-running reality TV competition announced on Sunday night (May 6) that the Top 7 finalists from the current season of Idol, along with special guest Season 8 winner Kris Allen, will be hitting the road later this year.

Cade Foehner, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Catie Turner, Gabby Barrett, Jurnee, Maddie Poppe and Michael J. Woodard will all be joining Kris on the 40+ city tour, which kicks off in July in Redding, Calif. and wraps up in September in Washington DC.

ABC Boy Band winners In Real Life will also be joining the Top 7 on select dates.

For all ticket information, head to AmericanIdolLive.com.

See the tour dates inside!

American Idol Live! 2018 Dates

July 11 Redding, CA Redding Civic Auditorium

July 12 Central Point, OR Jackson Co. Fair

July 13 Napa, CA Uptown Theater

July 16 Denver, CO Paramount Theater

July 19 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theater at Grand Prairie

July 20 San Antonio, TX The Tobin Center for Performing Arts

July 21 McAllen, TX McAllen Performing Arts Center

July 23 Tucson, AZ Fox Tuscon

July 24 Mesa, AZ Ikeda Theater

July 26 San Diego, CA Copley Hall

July 27 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery

July 29 Las Vegas, NV Orleans Arena

July 30 Modesto, CA Gallo Center for the Arts

July 31 Livermore, CA Wente Vineyards

August 1 San Luis Obispo, CA Fremont Theatre

August 3 Thousand Oaks, CA Bank of America Performing Arts Center

August 4 Los Angeles, CA Orpheum Theatre

August 5 Riverside, CA Fox Performing Arts Center

August 8 Tulsa, OK Club Brady

August 9 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

August 10 St. Louis, MO Fox Theatre

August 12 Baltimore, MD The Lyric

August 13 Albany, NY The Palace Theatre

August 14 Upper Darby, PA Tower Theater

August 16 Westbury, NY The Space at Westbury

August 17 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

August 18 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center

August 19 Lynn, MA Lynn Auditorium

August 21 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

August 22 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

August 23 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theatre

August 24 Sioux Falls, SD Washington Pavilion

August 27 Salem, OR Oregon State Fair

August 28 Monroe, WA Evergreen State Fair

August 30 Billings, MT Alberta Bair Theater

August 31 Kamas, UT DeJoria Center

September 2 Deadwood, SD Deadwood Mountain Grand Casino

September 5 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre

September 6 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

September 7 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

September 9 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

September 10 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center

September 12 York, PA York Fair

September 13 Munhall, PA Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

September 14 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie

September 15 New Bedford, MA Zeiterion Performing Arts Center

September 16 Washington, DC Warner Theater