'American Idol' Announces Live Tour 2018 Featuring Kris Allen - See the Dates!
American Idol is hitting the road!
The long-running reality TV competition announced on Sunday night (May 6) that the Top 7 finalists from the current season of Idol, along with special guest Season 8 winner Kris Allen, will be hitting the road later this year.
Cade Foehner, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Catie Turner, Gabby Barrett, Jurnee, Maddie Poppe and Michael J. Woodard will all be joining Kris on the 40+ city tour, which kicks off in July in Redding, Calif. and wraps up in September in Washington DC.
ABC Boy Band winners In Real Life will also be joining the Top 7 on select dates.
For all ticket information, head to AmericanIdolLive.com.
American Idol Live! 2018 Dates
July 11 Redding, CA Redding Civic Auditorium
July 12 Central Point, OR Jackson Co. Fair
July 13 Napa, CA Uptown Theater
July 16 Denver, CO Paramount Theater
July 19 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theater at Grand Prairie
July 20 San Antonio, TX The Tobin Center for Performing Arts
July 21 McAllen, TX McAllen Performing Arts Center
July 23 Tucson, AZ Fox Tuscon
July 24 Mesa, AZ Ikeda Theater
July 26 San Diego, CA Copley Hall
July 27 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery
July 29 Las Vegas, NV Orleans Arena
July 30 Modesto, CA Gallo Center for the Arts
July 31 Livermore, CA Wente Vineyards
August 1 San Luis Obispo, CA Fremont Theatre
August 3 Thousand Oaks, CA Bank of America Performing Arts Center
August 4 Los Angeles, CA Orpheum Theatre
August 5 Riverside, CA Fox Performing Arts Center
August 8 Tulsa, OK Club Brady
August 9 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater
August 10 St. Louis, MO Fox Theatre
August 12 Baltimore, MD The Lyric
August 13 Albany, NY The Palace Theatre
August 14 Upper Darby, PA Tower Theater
August 16 Westbury, NY The Space at Westbury
August 17 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center
August 18 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center
August 19 Lynn, MA Lynn Auditorium
August 21 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre
August 22 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
August 23 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theatre
August 24 Sioux Falls, SD Washington Pavilion
August 27 Salem, OR Oregon State Fair
August 28 Monroe, WA Evergreen State Fair
August 30 Billings, MT Alberta Bair Theater
August 31 Kamas, UT DeJoria Center
September 2 Deadwood, SD Deadwood Mountain Grand Casino
September 5 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre
September 6 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater
September 7 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre
September 9 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
September 10 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center
September 12 York, PA York Fair
September 13 Munhall, PA Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
September 14 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie
September 15 New Bedford, MA Zeiterion Performing Arts Center
September 16 Washington, DC Warner Theater