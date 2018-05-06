'American Idol' Top 7 Week - Themes & Song Picks Revealed!

American Idol is returning with another live show on Sunday night (May 6) – and there are two themes to enjoy!

The remaining Top 7 contestants in the competition will be singing Prince songs and songs from the year they were born this week.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Seacrest

Nick Jonas will also be appearing to mentor the contestants during the show.

“Big show tonight – the top 7 will be singing songs by @prince and @nickjonas mentored them on songs from the year they were born. We’re live coast-to-coast at 8e|5p! #americanidol,” Ryan Seacrest tweeted just before the live show.

Check out all their picks below!

Big show tonight – the top 7 will be singing songs by @prince and @nickjonas mentored them on songs from the year they were born. We're live coast-to-coast at 8e|5p! #americanidol pic.twitter.com/xEDWPPtL6U — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 6, 2018

Prince Songs

Cade – Jungle Love

Caleb – When Doves Cry

Catie – Manic Monday

Gabby – How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore

Jurnee – Kiss

Maddie – Nothing Compares 2 U

Michael – I Would Die 4 U

Songs From The Year The Top 7 Were Born

Cade – “Who Will Save Your Soul? (Jewel)

Caleb – “Amazed” (Lonestar)

Catie – “Oops!…I Did It Again” (Britney Spears)

Maddie – “If It Makes You Happy” (Sheryl Crow)

Jurnee – “Back At One” (Brian McKnight)

Gabby – “I Hope You Dance” (Lee Ann Womack)

Michael – “My Heart Will Go On” (Celine Dion)