Khloe Kardashian Photographed Supporting Tristan Thompson at Cavaliers Game

Was Melania Trump Really Trying to Copy Beyonce's Style with This Outfit?

Sun, 06 May 2018 at 7:35 pm

'American Idol' Top 7 Week - Themes & Song Picks Revealed!

'American Idol' Top 7 Week - Themes & Song Picks Revealed!

American Idol is returning with another live show on Sunday night (May 6) – and there are two themes to enjoy!

The remaining Top 7 contestants in the competition will be singing Prince songs and songs from the year they were born this week.

Nick Jonas will also be appearing to mentor the contestants during the show.

“Big show tonight – the top 7 will be singing songs by @prince and @nickjonas mentored them on songs from the year they were born. We’re live coast-to-coast at 8e|5p! #americanidol,” Ryan Seacrest tweeted just before the live show.

Check out all their picks below!

Prince Songs
Cade – Jungle Love
Caleb – When Doves Cry
Catie – Manic Monday
Gabby – How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore
Jurnee – Kiss
Maddie – Nothing Compares 2 U
Michael – I Would Die 4 U

Songs From The Year The Top 7 Were Born
Cade – “Who Will Save Your Soul? (Jewel)
Caleb – “Amazed” (Lonestar)
Catie – “Oops!…I Did It Again” (Britney Spears)
Maddie – “If It Makes You Happy” (Sheryl Crow)
Jurnee – “Back At One” (Brian McKnight)
Gabby – “I Hope You Dance” (Lee Ann Womack)
Michael – “My Heart Will Go On” (Celine Dion)
Photos: ABC
