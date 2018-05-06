'Avengers: Infinity War' Is Still Dominating the Weekend Box Office!

Avengers: Infinity War is still totally dominating the box office, and as of today, the film has brought in $1.164 billion worldwide.

This weekend alone, the Marvel movie brought in an additional $112.5 million domestically – and it shows no sign of slowing down!

Anna Faris‘ Overboard brought in $14.7 million in its debut at the box office this weekend, which is good enough for second place.

Rounding out the top five were A Quiet Place, I Feel Pretty, and Rampage, which each earned $7.6 million, $4.9 million, and $4.6 million, respectively.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend???