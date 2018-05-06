BTS Reveal Comeback Teaser for Upcoming Album 'Love Yourself: Tear' - Watch!

BTS are teasing their brand new album, Love Yourself: Tear!

The South Korean sensations unveiled the artistic visual teaser on Monday (May 7) at midnight in South Korea ahead of their forthcoming record’s release.

The trailer is called Love Yourself: Tear ‘Singularity’, and features member V singing a solo track and performing some dramatic choreography.

The album arrives on May 18, and the group will be performing for the first time at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20.

Watch the comeback teaser below!