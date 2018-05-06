Childish Gambino Gets Political in 'This Is America' Music Video - Watch Now!

Top Stories
Childish Gambino just dropped his new song “This Is America” – and even released the music video for it too!

The 34-year-old actor/entertainer – who also goes by Donald Glover – shows off his toned body as he goes shirtless and dances around in the extremely political new video.

Shortly after releasing the new song, Childish premiered “This Is America” on SNL which he also hosted.

Watch the music video below!

