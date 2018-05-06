Childish Gambino Goes Shirtless During 'SNL'Performance - Watch!

Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover shows off his fit body going shirtless for his performance on Saturday Night Live on tonight’s (May 5) episode!

The 34-year-old actor and performer – who also hosted the episode – hit the stage to perform his song “Saturday” – while being introduced by close pal Zoe Kravitz.

Later on in the episode, Childish returned to the stage again to perform his new extremely political song “This is America.”

Check out Childish Gambino‘s performance of “Saturday” below!