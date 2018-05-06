Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Her Baby Shower Mention on 'SNL'

Chrissy Teigen‘s baby shower was mentioned during the A Quiet Place parody on Saturday Night Live, which took on Kanye West‘s controversial tweets.

Kanye was invited to Chrissy’s baby shower, and the photo of her guests was also featured in the SNL sketch.

“No! Kanye, leave Chrissy Teigen out of this!” Cecily Strong said during the sketch.

“Guess who was at the baby shower…Jesse. Tyler. Ferguson,” Donald Glover added.

Chrissy took to Twitter to react to her name check in the sketch.

“Oh my god!! This is my buzzer beater feeling!!,” Chrissy posted, referencing LeBron James‘ amazing buzzer beater moment in his NBA game that same night.