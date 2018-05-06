Top Stories
Sun, 06 May 2018 at 1:52 pm

Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber Enjoy a Family Night Out at Harry Josh's Pre-Met Gala Party!

Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber Enjoy a Family Night Out at Harry Josh's Pre-Met Gala Party!

Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber pose for a photo together inside the Harry Josh Pro Tools 5th Anniversary Celebration during a Pre-Met Gal Party at the Public Hotel on Saturday (May 5) in New York City.

The mother-daughter duo was joined at the event by Rande Gerber. The tequila brand Casamigos served specialty cocktails throughout the evening!

Kaia arrived at the party with her friend Luka Sabbat and left with her parents at the end of the night.

The dance floor at the party was packed all night long with some of the biggest stars in town despite so many other events happening!

Credit: Michael Stewart, Shareif Ziyadat
