Hugh Jackman Shows Off His Buff Biceps in NYC!

Hugh Jackman arrives back at his apartment building after a bike ride on Friday afternoon (May 5) in New York City.

The 49-year-old Greatest Showman actor flaunted his super buff biceps in a tight gray polo shirt with black shorts as he enjoyed the warm weather.

Earlier that day, Hugh was spotted taking his dogs for a walk alongside wife Deborra Lee Furness.

Hugh stepped out earlier this week to support Charlize Theron at the premiere of her new movie Tully.

