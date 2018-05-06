Hugh Jackman Shows Off His Buff Biceps in NYC!

Top Stories
Hugh Jackman arrives back at his apartment building after a bike ride on Friday afternoon (May 5) in New York City.

The 49-year-old Greatest Showman actor flaunted his super buff biceps in a tight gray polo shirt with black shorts as he enjoyed the warm weather.

Earlier that day, Hugh was spotted taking his dogs for a walk alongside wife Deborra Lee Furness.

Hugh stepped out earlier this week to support Charlize Theron at the premiere of her new movie Tully.

