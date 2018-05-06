Iggy Azalea Clarifies Relationship Status Amid Tyga Dating Rumors

Iggy Azalea has been dealing with lots of rumors that she’s dating rapper Tyga, but she took to Twitter to clarify things amid reports.

“I thought it was fairly obvious, but I feel I need to clarify again – I’m still extremely single & im not dating anyone. Honestly,” Iggy tweeted out to her fans on Sunday afternoon (May 5).

Iggy and Tyga sparked romance rumors at Coachella last month when they were seen out and about together.